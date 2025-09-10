Good afternoon, Johnson County! Twice a month, we share a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

Olathe East student and amputee is now a powerlifting champ

Olathe East Sophomore Brinley Hutson will represent the U.S. at the 2025 Para Powerlifting Worlds Next Gen competition in Cairo in October.

Hutson had her left leg amputated above the knee following a medical battle.

OP fire dept. doubles cardiac arrest save rate

Overland Park Fire’s cardiac arrest save rate is almost double the national average.

OPFD — under the Utstein survival score that considers things like successful hospital discharges and cardiovascular circulation post-revival from a cardiac arrest — scored 60%, nearly twice as high as the national average of 33%.

Such a high score “ensures better long-term outcomes for patients,” according to a city news release.

Lenexa Farmers Market vendor grows massive watermelon

Ed Schneider of Fresh Picked Acres of Kansas, a produce vendor at the Lenexa Farmers Market, recently recorded one of his sangria watermelons on sale at 28.9 pounds.

SM East Lancers celebrate annual parade

Shawnee Mission East students showed off their school spirit at the annual Lancer Day parade last Friday. Check out more images here.

Gardner Edgerton’s budding engineers

High schoolers at Gardner Edgerton recently put some of their design processes to work.

The school district highlighted the students’ efforts in a photo collage on social media, namely their skill-building in collaboration, communication and problem solving.

OP artist debuting free art show

Overland Park artist Bryce Holt is putting on a new, free art show called “Unreliable Narrator” at the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art in Sedalia, Missouri, beginning in September.

The show features Holt’s “pop surrealist” style across 40 paintings as well as 15 additional paintings from other living artists from all over the world.

BV High senior hosts songwriting showcase

Mabel Craig, an aspiring songwriter and composer who is in her senior year at Blue Valley High School, hosted a Songwriting Showcase last month at The Kingdom Bar & Grille.

Mabel’s songs have won multiple national awards, including from the Mid-America Music Association, Lipscomb University, Delta Songwriting Star, and Cohutta Songfest. She also wrote an elementary-school choir piece that was performed by local schools last spring.

Mabel co-runs an organization called Music Making Memories, which provides nostalgic music performances for residents of senior-care homes.

Forbes says 3 JoCo employers are best in Kansas

Olathe-based Garmin, Johnson County government and Olathe Public Schools all made the top 10 best employers in Forbes magazine. Click here for the full list.

Mission Trail middle schoolers go on parade

Now that the new school year is fully in swing, check out some of these pics from Mission Trail Middle School’s fall parade in Olathe.

SMSD science teacher earns top kudos

Kevin Stalsberg, a health science and sports medicine teacher at the Shawnee Mission School District’s Center for Academic Achievement, was recently honored as the Kansas Association of Career and Technical Education Health Sciences Teacher of the Year.

“His classroom is a hub of hands-on learning, driving students to confidently pursue their goals in health sciences,” the district said in an Instagram post. “As he advances toward the Region 5 Teacher of the Year recognition this April, we know he’ll continue to lead with excellence and dedication.”

JoCo natives recognized at Boys State of Kansas

The American Legion Boys State of Kansas recognized and honored several of its members with Johnson County ties during the organization’s 2025 session in early June. These include:

Declan Wilson of Olathe, who was named New Counselor of the Year. Wilson was a 2024 Kansas Boys State delegate and a 2025 graduate of Olathe North High School.

Tristan Jenkins of Olathe, a senior at Olathe South High School, was named the Outstanding State Representative. Jenkins was also elected to represent Kansas Boys State at Boys Nation earlier this summer.

Click here to read more about the 2025 session.

Olathe native wins golf scholarship

Mason McKenna of Olathe, who is the attending University of Nebraska – Lincoln (class of 2026), was awarded a prestigious scholarship from the PGA of America’s PGA WORKS John & Tamara Lundgren Scholars Program.

This scholarship is presented to talented and motivated students who are working toward PGA of America Membership through one of the 16 accredited PGA Golf Management University Programs across the nation, according to a news release.

AdventHealth Sports Park named Building of the Year

The national Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association named the AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk in southern Overland Park the 2025 Building of the Year.

The sports complex, the centerpiece of the wider mixed-use district near 159th Street and Antioch Road, spans nearly 120,000 square feet and includes a gym space, an NHL regulation ice rink and an arcade.