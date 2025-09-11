December 17, 1943 — September 6, 2025

Lenexa

Arthur “Art” F. Seifert, a man whose drive was matched only by his love of cars and family, took his final lap on September 6, 2025. He was 81.

Born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on December 17, 1943, Art was the youngest of four children in a preacher’s family, where faith, community, and a strong work ethic shaped his life. His first business venture was a newspaper route, run with enough determination to buy a Zündapp Bella motor scooter. Decades later, as a COVID project, he restored a 1958 Bella scooter to near-perfect condition, bringing the story full circle.

At Lakeview High School, he was a natural leader, serving as class president both junior and senior year before joining the United States Air Force, where his skill and ingenuity led him to serve as Aide to the Air Force Chief of Staff.

Following his service, Art built a remarkable 32-year career with Hallmark Cards, retiring in 2002. His work in both domestic and international sales, retail merchandising, and brand management took him across borders and into boardrooms, always with the same focus on quality and creativity that defined Hallmark. Colleagues knew him as someone who approached business with sharp strategy and genuine warmth.

Cars remained a lifelong passion. For their 10th wedding anniversary, his wife, Jean, surprised him with a black 1939 Studebaker President, similar to the one he drove in high school. He delighted in sharing its history and cherished it as a symbol of craftsmanship, love, and partnership.

Though driven in his professional life, Art valued family and friends above all. He was a devoted husband to Jean for 59 years, proud father of three (Amy/Grant, Peter/Keri, and Rusty/Tricia), and doting grandfather of four (Carolyn, Libby, Ella, and Carter). He treasured time spent with family, and his legacy will live on through the values he instilled and the love he gave so freely. As Art (and Art’s mom) would say, “Life is Good.”

A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Lenexa United Methodist Church, 9138 Caenen Lake Rd, Lenexa, Kansas, followed by a reception in LUMC’s Schneeberger Hall. A private family burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery 8300 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, Kansas.

Art participated in a multiple myeloma clinical trial and was grateful for the excellent care he received from Dr. Abdallah and his team at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.S. Myeloma Innovations Research Collaborative (USMIRC) by check payable to “USMIRC” to: 2200 W 36th Ave, Unit 3640, Kansas City, KS 66103, or give online at www.usmirc.org/donation.

Donations may also be sent to Lenexa United Methodist Church at www.lenexaumc.org/give/.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.