Bette E. Meek

May 5, 1931 — August 29, 2025

Overland Park

Bette Ewing Meek, a beloved wife, mother, and cherished member of her community, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 94. Born on May 5, 1931, in Hiawatha, Kansas, Bette lived a life marked by devotion to her family and community.

Throughout her life, Bette was a dedicated wife and mother. She supported her late husband, Dr. Joseph C. Meek, in his medical career, first in Kansas City and later in Wichita, Kansas. Bette and Joseph enjoyed a lifetime of traveling, cooking, and being with children and grandchildren. After Joseph’s passing, Bette returned to Kansas City to be near her family.

Bette was a proud member of the University of Kansas Women’s Medical Auxiliary, and she found joy in being part of the Kansas City Symphony and Wichita Symphony communities. Bette and Joseph were members of East Heights United Methodist Church while in Wichita, KS.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Dr. Joseph C. Meek. Bette leaves behind a loving family, including her son Thomas Meek (Deborah), her daughters Nancy Meek Leonard (Peter) and Kathy Meek Thompson (Patrick). She is also survived by her sister, Ione Humphrey, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Services to honor Bette’s life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Meek Young Physician Award, checks may be made payable to MSSC PLA, 1102 S Hillside, Wichita, KS 67211 and in the memo line write Meek Award.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.