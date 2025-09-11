February 6, 1956 — August 31, 2025

Overland Park, KS

Charles “Chas” Anthony Tulipana, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at home in Overland Park, KS, on August 31, 2025.

Chas was born on February 6, 1956, in Northeast Kansas City, MO, to John, a first-generation Sicilian immigrant, and Thelma (Scrivner) Tulipana. He was the youngest of nine children and spent his childhood on his family’s farm in Dover, outside of Lexington, MO.

From an early age, Chas’ parents guided him toward a life centered on family, faith and old-fashioned hard work. Raised in the Catholic church, he continued to grow his relationship with God throughout his life and carried this devotion through to his own family.

Chas was proud to serve his country in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Schenectady through deployments to the Western Pacific. He later earned degrees in automotive tech and business administration.

Chas married Donna (Gordon) Tulipana in 1984 and planted their roots in Kansas City, where they welcomed two sons, Joe and John, who were his pride and joy. He ultimately found his calling in the hospitality industry, building a lifelong career dedicated to serving others by bringing people together through unique experiences, delicious food and welcoming environments.

Chas was passionate about building excellence from the ground up and was an integral piece in establishing and growing numerous Kansas City-area hot spots, such as Half A Hill Tavern, John’s Big Deck, PowerPlay Family Entertainment Center, The Sandbox and many more. Over the years, he mentored many aspiring business owners and remained a passionate supporter of local businesses.

While Chas found success in his professional life, what he valued most and will be remembered for was his love and pride for his family. With true humility and selflessness, he never sought the spotlight but found his greatest joy in celebrating others. There was nothing Chas enjoyed more than spending time with his family at the Lake of the Ozarks. He loved telling a good story around the fire, working on the land with his sons, taking ranger rides with his grandkids and restoring classic cars.

Chas is survived by Joe (Maggie) Tulipana and John (Natalie) Tulipana who will carry on his legacy. A kid at heart, he cherished being a “Papa” to his three grandchildren, his namesake Charles (Charlie), Gigi Kate and Joseph Tulipana, and loved surprising them with the biggest, brightest and loudest toys.

Chas also leaves behind his beloved siblings, Mike Tulipana, John Tulipana, Peter Tulipana, Barbara Witherow and Maggie Mowen. His family was incredibly important to him and he cherished each moment spent with loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma Tulipana; his brother, Joe Tulipana; and sisters Frances Githens and Joan Miller.

A Visitation will be held at St. Thomas More Parish, 11822 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO 64131, on September 7, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 4:00 PM. As a true man of hospitality, Chas wished to host his family and friends one final time. The family warmly invites all to celebrate his life following Mass with dinner and drinks in More Hall, located beneath the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Little Sisters of the Poor Kansas City, 8745 James A. Reed Road, Kansas City, MO 64138.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.