Donald B. Clardy

March 31, 1947 — September 4, 2025

Overland Park

Donald B. “Don” Clardy was born on March 31, 1947 in Clarksville, TN to Eugene Clardy and Rebecca Joslin Clardy. He passed away suddenly on September 4, 2025. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Deborah Eckhoff. His first marriage was to Fay Balthrop Clardy who passed away in 2007.

Don received his undergraduate and first graduate degree from Austin Peay State University in 1969 and 1970. He also earned an MBA from Baker University in Kansas, Educational Specialist Degree from Eastern Kentucky University, and his Doctorate in Education from the University of Arkansas. Don accepted a department chair and professor’s position at Pikeville College and served there before starting a business in Paintsville, Kentucky. After successful development of the company, he sold his interests and returned to higher education at Tusculum College in Greeneville, TN. He accepted promotions to Academic Dean, Provost, and Interim-President at Tusculum. He accepted a position as Executive Vice-president and Dean at Baker University in 1990. He provided leadership for the School of Professional and Graduate Studies until retirement from that position and returned to serve as a tenured Professor for Baker in 2007 and continued to teach until the time of his death. His favorite course topics were research, statistics and leadership. He was also invited to teach as a distinguished visiting faculty member for six years at Southern Methodist University. Don loved contributing to the success of his undergraduate and graduate students. In addition to numerous journal articles, scholarly presentations, and adult education Don was the author of two textbooks widely used by colleges and universities.

Don was a lifelong fitness guy completing marathons/triathlons and never missing a daily workout. He accumulated 100,000 miles as a runner, another 100,000 in cycling, and took up mountain trekking after turning 60 with climbs on Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mt Blanc in Switzerland, and Everest Base Camp in Nepal. He enjoyed reading (especially Presidential leadership and military history) as well as international travel.

In addition to Debbie, Don is survived by his son, Don S. Clardy (Jennifer) of Greenville, South Carolina and grandchildren Max, Abe and Lane Clardy, granddaughter Ashton Moore (Aaron) and two great grandchildren Cooper and Brooklyn Moore. In addition to Fay Clardy, he was preceded in death by his parents and son, Bryan Clardy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 5, at Margarita’s Restaurant Martin City located at 13401 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, TN, on Saturday, October 11 at 2:00. Don’s family would like to invite you to join them for a time of food and fellowship at 3:00 after the graveside service at Strawberry Alley Restaurant located at 103 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN.

Memorial gifts rather than flowers are suggested to Baker University in Baldwin, KS, John Knox Presbyterian Kirk in Kansas City, MO, or any Hospice Care provider.

