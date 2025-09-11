Saturday, May 27th, 1950 – Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025

Dr. Chester Elliott Moore II, 75, Stilwell, Kansas passed away Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Visitation for Elliott will be 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 9, 2025 with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at First Baptist Church Stilwell 19950 Broadmoor Ln, Stilwell, KS 66085. Burial will follow at Aubrey Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Wounded Warriors. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Elliott was born in Lawrence, Kansas on May 27, 1950, to Chester Elliott Moore I and Edwina P. (Jones) Moore. After high school, he studied at Kansas University where he studied and completed two degrees. His first degree was in Psychology along with a second degree in Criminology. He later continued his education at the University of New Mexico where he underwent his PhD studies in Physical Anthropology with a specialized emphasis in Forensics. Upon completion of his PhD, he began his career with the United States Government in the capacity as both a coroner and as a forensic anthropologist for more than 24 years. During his tenure in the US Government, Dr. Moore deployed worldwide providing scientific expertise for the mission of looking for and identifying those POWs/MIAs service members who did not return home at the end of war. On May 20, 1977 in Kansas City, Kansas, Elliott married Virginia “Ginny” Mae Murdie. His interests included a passion for anything to do with history (specifically military history), watching football and distilling whiskey. Elliott liked to work. His favorite times were spent hunting with his grandchildren and being with family.

Elliott was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Edwina, and his wife Ginny He is survived by his children: Jessica (Moore) and husband Nick Vitale, Stilwell, Kansas; Kevin (and wife Dawn) Lancaster, Blue Springs, Missouri; and Charles “Chuck” Lancaster, Stilwell, Kansas; siblings Cosslett Moore (Pam), Bucyrus, Kansas, Jane Moore Kaye (Gene) Fairfax, Virginia and seven grandchildren along with two great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.