Elva Eugenia Henderson

February 26, 1936 — September 8, 2025

Elva Eugenia “Gene” (Walsh) Henderson, 89, passed away September 8, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas.

Elva “Dee Dee” was born January 26, 1936, to Grace Elizabeth (McCarthy) and Eugene Jerome Walsh in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from East High School and worked 35 years at AT&T until her retirement. She was an active member of St. Augustine’s Church and Christ the King Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Wayne “Duke” Henderson, son William, her parents Grace and Gene Walsh, and her brothers Bill and Jerry. She is survived by her son Wayne Henderson, daughters Elizabeth Brown, and Sherry Darby, daughter in-law Billie, son in-laws Tim, and David, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday September 15, 2025, from 12:30 – 1:30pm at the Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri. A short service will take place at the end of visitation at 1:30 p.m. before going to Mt. Olivet for the Graveside Service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to your favorite charity.

