October 18, 1956 — September 9, 2025

Overland Park

Gail L. Bacon, beloved mother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 9th at 5am, leaving a void her family and friends cannot fill.

Gail was born on October 18, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois, to William and Mildred Lahme. The family relocated from Chicago to Kansas City, where Gail attended Shawnee Mission West High School and the University of Kansas.

Gail was a loving and devoted mother to Eric Bacon, who will miss her dearly. Over the years she gained the love and support of a number of dear friends who were right beside her until the end.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred Lahme. She is survived by her son, Eric, and her lifelong friends, Debra Mays, Jill Carroll, and countless others. Though she is gone, no one will ever forget the joy and love she brought into their lives.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wayside Waifs in Gail’s memory.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.