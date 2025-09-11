Friday, July 10th, 1936 – Wednesday, September 10th, 2025

Henry “Hank” Carl Smotherman, 89, Olathe, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at his home. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Hank was born in Mountain View, Missouri on July 10, 1936 to Lester C. Smotherman and Bertha Elizabeth (Kelly Farr) Smotherman. He grew up in Mountain View and graduated from Birch Tree High School in 1954. Hank was an owner of Smotherman’s Construction, retiring in the 1980s. On January 8, 1998 Hank married Nancy Jo Henderson in Paola, Kansas. He enjoyed playing golf, baseball and fishing. Hank is a Veteran of the United States Army.

Hank is survived by his wife Nancy; children: Kent Smotherman, Omaha, Nebraska, Kevin Smotherman, Omaha, Nebraska, Kirt Smotherman, Kansas City, Kansas and Amanda Mawhirter, Louisburg, Kansas; siblings: Robert (Linda) Smotherman, Overland Park, Kansas, Floyd (Diana) Smotherman, Shawnee, Kansas, Howard Smotherman, California and LeRoy Somotherman, La Cygne, Kansas; daughter-in-law Shirley Smotherman, Louisburg, Kansas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Keith Smotherman; siblings: William Smotherman, Ivan Smotherman, Eugene Smotherman, Ella Mae Crank, Mary Alice Reese and Wilma Lee Akins.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.