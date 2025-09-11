November 29th, 1935 – August 21st, 2025

Jo Ellen Van Dyke, 89, passed away in her home on August 21, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas, where she had resided for 37 years. She was born on November 29, 1935, to Earl and Ada B Stubbs in Kansas City, MO. She married Clyde Van Dyke on June 29, 1954, and was by his side for 64 years until his passing in 2018. Clyde and Jo Ellen had four sons, Phillip (1955-1975), David (1957-1997), Earl (1959-2002), and Michael (1964-2018). In addition to her husband and sons, she was preceded in death by her parents. Jo Ellen is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kim, Overland Park, Kansas, and grandsons, Cody and Logan (Jess), Overland Park, Kansas.

Those are the facts; however, there was so much more to Jo Ellen’s life.

Jo Ellen worked for 28 years at the IRS in Kansas City, Missouri. She had several awards and became a manager for most of her career. She retired in November 1995 and continued going to lunch with friends she had made there.

For over 50 years, Jo Ellen was a devoted member of Keystone Conclave #25, Order of TrueKindred, and held several positions, including Past Worthy Grand Commander and Past Worthy Supreme Commander. All her life, her mission was to help others, whether they were family or strangers. She was always on the go with lodge duties, traveling many places a year, and if not traveling, she was in the kitchen making zucchini bread. Her kitchen cabinet had over 30 flavorings to make a variety of breads. She sold the bread at lodge dinners to raise money for the next charitable event. For donations to families in need, she made baby blankets for the bassinet bundles that the lodge would send to new mothers each year. She did this until her fingers no longer let her tie the edges of the material. Jo Ellen loved shopping during the Christmas season to fulfill the wish list of someone she did not know. She always gave more than what was on the list, and we kept that secret between us.

Many of her lifelong friends were from the lodge, and others had known Jo Ellen and Clyde since the beginning of their marriage. Each has become a part of our family. Over the years, many Friday nights were spent going to dinner and playing cards, dominoes, and Yahtzee.

Jo Ellen’s passion was traveling the world. She loved to see the sights, learn about the history, participate in the culture, and meet new people. She traveled to all 50 states, across Canada, the Caribbean, and made several trips to Europe. Her favorite trips were with Kim to Holland and Belgium during tulip blooming and with her grandsons to Australia, Ireland, and Norway. She gave her family the gift of world travel, and we will forever be grateful and cherish those memories.

Jo Ellen loved her grandsons and made sure that everyone knew how much joy they brought to her; however, she never held back if she felt like they needed a course correction. She was the matriarch of our family, providing us with advice, humor, and all things she felt that we needed. Throughout our lives, she always bought our shoes and coats- it was just her thing, and she never let us say no. Her final request was for the newest member of our family, Jess (Logan’s girlfriend), to make sure that Jess was given two new pairs of shoes and 2 coats for Christmas. We will make sure that happens. She taught Jess how to sew and watched movies with Jess for entertainment. She loved the joy that Jess brought to our family.

Jo Ellen’s mind was sharp to the end. Most likely because of all those nights of cards, all the books she read, and watching Jeopardy repeatedly. She loved going out to restaurants and developed a very fond love of food, so much so that she could have been a food critic. If she could not finish her plate, she would constantly give the leftovers to her grandsons and tell them to ‘Eat!’ She loved shrimp, and we often told her she was going to become a shrimp.

Jo Ellen enjoyed her time out of the house to get a monthly manicure and pedicure. She always received compliments on her choice of nail color. She continued to have her hair done every Friday at 9:30 – a standing appointment she had for over 40 years.

Kim, Cody, and Logan were beyond lucky to have her in our lives for 33 years and already miss her presence, but will carry her love and our memories with us always. Our hearts are full of love for those of you who were Clyde and Jo Ellen’s lifelong friends. She cherished and loved every one of you.

So many have been blessed by having her in their lives.

Our hearts are comforted because we know that she is with those who passed before her and know that God’s love and her family were there to greet her into eternity. A Masonic service will be held at the lodge where her heart has always belonged. After the service, our family requests that you bring some food to share with others for a final potluck to honor Jo Ellen. She loved a good potluck. We will provide sandwiches and drinks. This will be a nice way to remember her and the memories she gave us.

Saturday, September 20th, 2025

Lee’s Summit Masonic Lodge

(Listed on the GPS as– Masonic Lodge Af & Am)

2409 SW M 291 Hwy

Lee’s Summit, MO 64082

11:00 – Service

11:30 to 2:00 pm – Potluck and visitation

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.