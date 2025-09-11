Joan Rhodes

Wednesday, October 19th, 1927 – Thursday, September 4th, 2025

Joan Catanzaro Rhodes, 97, Pittsburg, Kansas passed away Thursday, September 4, 2025 at Spring Hill Care and Rehab, Spring Hill, Kansas. Burial at a future date at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Pittsburg, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Joan was born on October 19, 1927 in Pittsburg, Kansas to John and Constance (Buffone) Catanzaro. She lived most of her life in Pittsburg, graduating from St. Mary’s High School. Joan worked as a CNA at New Horizons in Pittsburg. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Arma, Kansas. Joan had a passion for jazz music. She played the flute and sang in a band with her brothers. Joan loved spending time with her family.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Mike, Frank, Charlie, Joe, Johnny, Catherine and Connie, and one great grandchild. She is survived by her children: Tom Rhodes; Arcadia, Kansas, Cathy Clark; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dave Rhodes; Mountain Home, Arkansas, Janie Stevens; Medford, Oregon, Mary Zeigler; Vashon Island, Washington and Susie Keefer; Shawnee, Kansas; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

