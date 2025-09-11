January 25, 1939-August 30, 2025

Marvin Carroll Huey Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2025, at The Village in Prairie Village, Kansas.

He was born January 25, 1939, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Myrtle Louise and Marvin

Carroll Huey. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Tupelo, Mississippi, where Marvin spent much of his childhood, before settling in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Central High School and, soon after, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Initially assigned to the military police, he discovered his musical talent and joined the Marine Corps Band as a percussionist, touring extensively and proudly serving his country for four years.

Following his service, Marvin worked briefly at Commerce Bank before discovering his true calling as a gifted stained glass artisan. Beginning as a solo craftsman, he created stained glass windows and fixtures for homes and businesses. His success allowed him to open a studio that became both a thriving business and a school, where he generously trained others in the art. Later, he embarked on a second career designing and fabricating world-class custom oak-and-leather cases for vintage firearms, antiques, wine, astronomical instruments, and other collectibles, attracting clients from around the globe.

Marvin’s interests were as varied as his artistry. He loved reading, especially the works of Zen masters, and was passionate about vintage British automobiles. He once attempted a pilot’s license and, with a friend, completed a transatlantic flight to Paris in a single-engine plane. Perhaps his greatest joy was sailing his beloved ketch, Marzipan, on Lake Perry, where he relished sharing breezy days on the water with friends—even though he never learned to swim.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; his parents; sister, Marla; and brother, James. He is survived by his sister, Pamela; brothers, Robin and Brian; and many friends. His legacy endures through his artistry, craftsmanship, and the countless lives he touched.

A celebration of Marvin’s life will be held at a later date.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.