Mary “Kay” Kathryn McGrath Howa

July 25, 1934 — September 9, 2025

Kansas City, Missouri

Mary Kathryn McGrath Howa passed away peacefully at home on September 9th, 2025. She was born on July 25, 1934, in Kansas City, the eldest of five children of Michael Allen Edward and Mary Kathryn (Dixon) McGrath. Kay met Ray Howa in Salt Lake City, they married in 1968, and had two children, Tina and Ann. They lived in Salt Lake, surrounded by Ray’s family, and made fond memories often hiking and camping in the mountains until they moved to Westwood, Kansas, in 1984.

Kay attended Hogan High School and Avila College, where she received her BS in Nursing and went on to teach at Avila. She was awarded the Avila College Medal of Honor. Her career continued in psychiatric nursing for many years. She eventually transitioned to Occupational Health, retiring in 1999.

Kay’s life was a testament to her deep Catholic faith, and she was an active member of St. Agnes parish. She was a cherished daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, nurse, and friend who had a gift for maintaining lifelong friendships. From bridge clubs to class reunions to neighbors to happy hours, she connected people. She never met a stranger, wanted people to feel welcome, and was always gracious.

Kay was a lifelong avid bridge player, finding joy in the challenge of the game and the friendships it brought. She loved the social aspect of playing and was always delighted when the cards were in her favor. She also enjoyed pinochle, dominoes, and pitch; always a formidable opponent. She was active in the Altar Society, Westwood Women’s Club, and Urseline Sisters’ prayer associates. She volunteered for St. Mary’s Kitchen, Meals on Wheels, and Hospice, and loved to garden. But above all else, Kay’s very favorite thing was being a Grandmother. And boy did she do it well!!

Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Mary Kay McGrath, and her husband, Ray. She is survived by her sisters Carolyn Reinhart (Ray), Michele Schloegel (Frank), Sheila Eikermann (Bill), and her brother Kevin (Monica), her children Christina Howa (Adam) and Ann Oliveri (Genaro), and grandchildren Isabella, Phillip, Eli, and Finley. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Her large and loving family was one of her greatest joys.

Visitation will begin at 9:30am on Tuesday, September 16th at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:30am, and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. There will be a private family inurnment at Highland Cemetery in Prairie Village, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Community Hospice, 16201 W. 95th St, Suite 220, Lenexa, KS 66219.

