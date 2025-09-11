Oct 07, 1925 – Sep 04, 2025

Mohammad (Hooshang) Rezvani, lovingly known as Baba, passed away peacefully at home in Olathe, Kansas, on September 4, 2025—just one month shy of his 100th birthday. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose life was defined by love, service, and unwavering strength.

Born on October 7, 1925, in Tehran, Iran, Baba was the cherished son of Alieh and Ali. He earned a law degree from the University of Tehran and graduated from the Iranian military academy, the equivalent of West Point, where he received his officer’s commission. He went on to command a cavalry unit and was honored with multiple awards for bravery during the 1952 Kurdish uprising. After his military service, Baba built a distinguished career as an English instructor, admired for his dedication, compassion, and tireless work ethic.

Above all, Baba was the pillar of his family. He was the beloved husband of Essy Rezvani for 74 years, and together they built a legacy rooted in love, integrity, and devotion. He instilled in his children—Farhad, Manu, Fashad, and Faranak—the values of education, kindness, and hard work. His wisdom and warmth will be deeply missed by them, as well as by his grandchildren: Sam Rezvani, Jacqueline Wiles, Katherine Biggerstaff, Alexandra Fanning, Elizabeth Burg, Christopher Burg, Natalie Burg, and Arianna Rezvani; and his great-grandchildren: Darius Rezvani, Eve Rezvani, Eric Wiles, Adeline Biggerstaff, Mason Burg, Adam Wiles, and Leila Biggerstaff.

Baba was an avid swimmer and an award-winning soccer player. He found joy in travel, physical fitness, gardening, and above all, in spending time with his family. His adventurous spirit, gentle smile, and generous heart left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

A private service for immediate family will be held in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any of the following charities

· Project Elf – This is a volunteer-based, non-profit organization that provides basic needs to Tulsa schoolchildren. You can reach them at www.projectelf.org

· Operation Breakthrough – a Kansas City charity providing a safe, loving, and educational environment for children in poverty, along with advocacy, emergency aid, and education for their families. Follow this link for more information www.OperationBreakthrough.org

Baba’s legacy of love, courage, and joy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be missed dearly.

