Robert Ora Hunter, 67, Lenexa, Kansas passed away Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at Hillside Village of De Soto. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 15, 2025 with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Burial will be at Monticello Union Cemetery, Shawnee, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Central United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Robert was born in Gardner, Kansas on April 2, 1958 to Scott Lee Hunter, Sr. and Betty (Zilliox) Hunter. He was a lifelong area resident. Robert was self-employed since 1985 in the drapery business. On August 11, 1995, Robert married Judy Jensen in Olathe, Kansas. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Robert enjoyed fishing, watching old westerns and participating in car shows. He had a passion for John Deere tractors. Robert was a loving and devoted husband. Robert loved his dogs, especially Sugar.

Robert is survived by his wife Judy; sons: Michael (Amy) Hunter, Garden Plain, Kansas, Robert (Melissa) Hunter, De Soto, Kansas and Julio Rosales, Wichita, Kansas; siblings: Scott Hunter, Jr., Lawrence, Kansas, Sara Hipsher, Lenexa, Kansas and Nancy Fulks, Bonner Springs, Kansas and grandchildren: Alyssa Hunter, Kylee Hunter, Blake Butterfield, Maddux Hunter, Trinity Hunter and Tristin Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren Devin Hunter and Isabella Rosales.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.