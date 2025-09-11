Obituaries September 11, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Ronald Frank Pippert Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL June 6, 1936 — September 8, 2025 Overland Park, Kansas Visitation Saturday, September 13, 2025 10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time) Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch 14895 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66221 Funeral Service Saturday, September 13, 2025 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch 14895 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66221 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleAt Post forum, Westwood City Council candidates share views on taxes, disputed park’s futureNext articleLenexa man sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run