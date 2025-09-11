fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Ronald Frank Pippert

Share this story:

June 6, 1936 — September 8, 2025
Overland Park, Kansas

Visitation

Saturday, September 13, 2025

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch

14895 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66221

Funeral Service

Saturday, September 13, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch

14895 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66221

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

Previous article
At Post forum, Westwood City Council candidates share views on taxes, disputed park’s future
Next article
Lenexa man sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.