February 28, 1947-August 23, 2025

Sharon Ann (Dunwiddie) Lockhart, lovingly known as “Sharry,” passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 23, 2025 in Shawnee, KS at the age of 78. Born on February 28, 1947 in Anderson, Indiana, Sharry was the cherished daughter of Mabel and William Dunwiddie and sister to Sheila (Dunwiddie) Fernandez-Cuervo (Ovidio). She was a devoted wife to Pete Lockhart for 53 years and beloved mother to Courtney (Lockhart) Hupp (Jason). Sharry was a very proud grandmother to Tucker (15), Emery (13) and Grady Hupp (10).

A lifelong educator and community servant, Sharry’s selfless, caring spirit touched countless lives. She graduated from Ball State University in 1969 in psychological research and spent her early career as a social worker in child protective services. She then spent many years in the classroom, always believing in the power of learning and kindness. She dedicated her life to serving others and was an active member at the United Protestant Church in Grayslake, IL for many years and recently, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Lenexa, KS. Sharry found great joy in gardening, volunteering, and reading. Her favorite place to be was on the sidelines at one of her grandchildren’s sporting or special events. She has left an incredible legacy of what it looks like to live your life for others.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (7740 Lackman Rd, Lenexa KS 66217) on Saturday, September 27th. There will be an open house to gather and share stories from 2pm-5pm with a brief prayer service around 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shawnee Community Services (scsks.org) where Sharry spent many hours serving her community.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.