William “Bill” L. Zimmerman

July 7, 1930 — September 3, 2025

Overland Park

It is with heavy hearts and grateful remembrance that we announce the passing of Bill Zimmerman, beloved husband, father, and friend, who left this world on September 3, 2025, in Kansas City, at the age of 95.

Born July 7, 1930, in Groveport, Ohio, Bill’s life was shaped by the enduring values of kindness, generosity, and a steadfast devotion to family and community. From his beginnings in Groveport, Bill carried with him a sense of service, entrepreneurship and adventure throughout his life. He was a proud Air Force veteran and remained active in veteran associations. His journey through the years was marked by quiet strength and an unwavering sense of integrity, touching the lives of all who knew him.

Bill was the devoted husband of Mary Ann (née Miller), whose partnership with him over 76 years was a source of joy and inspiration to all fortunate enough to witness their bond. Together, they built a home filled with laughter, celebration, and enduring love. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ethyl and Lloyd Zimmerman; his sisters Esta and Sylvia, and his brother Fred, who was killed in action during the Battle of the Bulge. Throughout his life, Bill worked tirelessly to celebrate Fred’s legacy by remaining active in the 99th Infantry Association.

He was a proud and loving father to Fred (Linda), Jeff (Jan), Greg (Carolyn), and Jeramy (Joshua), offering guidance, support, and wisdom shaped by a lifetime of experience. His enduring presence in their lives was a gift, and his legacy continues in the families they have created. Bill is also survived by nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, all of whom loved and adored him.

Though he is no longer with us, his spirit endures in the hearts of those who loved him. We take comfort in the memories we hold and the lessons he imparted, and we honor him by living with the kindness, compassion, and welcoming nature he showed every day.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 11th, 2025 at 4pm at the VFW Hall, 9550 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bill’s name to AudioReader (https://reader.ku.edu) so that his spirit of generosity and service might continue to touch others.

Bill Zimmerman will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. May he rest in peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.