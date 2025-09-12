fbpx
Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley leads the way in Kansas with 51 National Merit Semifinalists

Share this story:

Blue Valley Schools is excited to announce the district’s National Merit Semifinalists. This remarkable achievement reflects students’ hard work and the support of Blue Valley educators and community. There were 51 Blue Valley high school students named National Merit semifinalists, the most in any district in Kansas.

To learn more about the scholarship program and view the full list of Blue Valley’s semifinalists, visit Blue Valley leads the way in Kansas with 51 National Merit Semifinalists.

Previous article
Abruptly deactivated, Chinook helicopters take one last flight over Johnson County
Next article
Fairway City Council candidates share views on budget, taxes, trees and more

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.