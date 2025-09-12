Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley leads the way in Kansas with 51 National Merit Semifinalists

Blue Valley Schools is excited to announce the district’s National Merit Semifinalists. This remarkable achievement reflects students’ hard work and the support of Blue Valley educators and community. There were 51 Blue Valley high school students named National Merit semifinalists, the most in any district in Kansas.

To learn more about the scholarship program and view the full list of Blue Valley’s semifinalists, visit Blue Valley leads the way in Kansas with 51 National Merit Semifinalists.