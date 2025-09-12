Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor September 12, 2025 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley leads the way in Kansas with 51 National Merit Semifinalists Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Blue Valley Schools is excited to announce the district’s National Merit Semifinalists. This remarkable achievement reflects students’ hard work and the support of Blue Valley educators and community. There were 51 Blue Valley high school students named National Merit semifinalists, the most in any district in Kansas. To learn more about the scholarship program and view the full list of Blue Valley’s semifinalists, visit Blue Valley leads the way in Kansas with 51 National Merit Semifinalists. Previous articleAbruptly deactivated, Chinook helicopters take one last flight over Johnson CountyNext articleFairway City Council candidates share views on budget, taxes, trees and more