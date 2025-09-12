A 25-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman was arrested after trying to flee Shawnee police in a stolen vehicle on Thursday night.

In a social media post on Friday morning, Shawnee Police say that an officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle around 9:15 p.m., but the driver refused to pull over.

According to the department’s online call log, the initial traffic stop was attempted near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Long Avenue.

The driver made it about two and a half miles west on Shawnee Mission Parkway before she was brought to a stop.

“A second officer used a Grappler device near I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway,” the social media post says. “While trying to avoid arrest, the suspect’s vehicle hit a guardrail.”

The post from the police does not say if the Grappler was successfully deployed or if the suspect driver crashed while trying to avoid the device. A photo provided by police does not show the Grappler device or its tether attached to the suspect vehicle.

“The female driver then tried to flee on foot,” police said in their post. “The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital in stable condition with no apparent injuries.”

The crash of the suspect vehicle and her attempt to run from the car caused police to close both westbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway at Interstate 435, redirecting all westbound traffic onto northbound Interstate 435.

Shawnee firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the crash scene for a reported rollover injury accident.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported that the suspect was not yet in custody when those crews began to arrive. Firefighters and paramedics were told to wait in their vehicles until the arrest was made.

The crash caused significant damage to the stolen vehicle and to the guardrail.

Police have not said if any of their vehicles or the Grappler bumper were damaged during the pursuit.

The westbound lanes remained closed for about 25 minutes as the suspect was arrested and assessed for injuries by firefighters and paramedics.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s online booking log, the suspect is a 25-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas.

Johnson County court records show her first appearance in court is scheduled for this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

She is set to be charged with three felonies: interference with law enforcement, fleeing or attempting to elude while operating a stolen vehicle, and theft of property or services valued between $1,500 and $25,000.

Shawnee Police say no officers or bystanders were injured during their pursuit of the suspect.