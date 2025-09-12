Obituaries September 12, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Sept. 5-12 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Gaye Kaufman; Donald B. Clardy; Gail L. Bacon; Jo Ellen Van Dyke; Arthur “Art” F. Seifert; William “Bill” L. Zimmerman; Bette E. Meek; Henry “Hank” Carl Smotherman; Robert Ora Hunter; Joan Rhodes; Dr. Chester “Elliott” Moore II; Elva Eugenia Henderson; Mary “Kay” Kathryn McGrath Howa; Charles “Chas” Anthony Tulipana; Mohammad (Hooshang) Rezvani; JoAnn Fulcher (Granny); Marvin Carroll Huey, Jr.; Sharon Ann (Dunwiddie) Lockhart; Ronald Frank Pippert; Hope Lange Howells; Glenda Handley; Bettie Swiontek; Ann Bingham Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley leads the way in Kansas with 51 National Merit SemifinalistsNext articleFairway City Council candidates share views on budget, taxes, trees and more About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Overland Park OKs nearly $500M budget, holds property tax rate flat — How it impacts residents Ice cream shop Baskin-Robbins opening new Olathe store Shawnee Police deploy Grappler device to end chase along SM Parkway Fairway City Council candidates share views on budget, taxes, trees and more Abruptly deactivated, Chinook helicopters take one last flight over Johnson County