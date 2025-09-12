SMSD News: Read Across SMSD – Invite Transformation

It is a time when many in our community are engaged in new experiences. Shawnee Mission has kicked off a new school year, students and teachers are getting acquainted in new classrooms, and it is time to launch a new season of Read Across SMSD! In the month of September, and this season of beginnings, the Shawnee Mission School District will focus on the theme “Invite Transformation.” It’s a chance to welcome change and engage meaningfully with the world around us.

The featured book at the elementary level in September is “Some of Us: A Story of Citizenship and the United States,” by Rajani LaRocca. The book highlights different journeys people have taken to become citizens and how they become a part of their new communities.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher joined several students at Santa Fe Trail to talk about how they welcome students to their elementary school and work to make their school community a place where everyone feels like they belong..

Some sixth grade students, like April Reynolds, serve on morning car duty. This is an important job, especially as they welcome new kindergarten students at the beginning of the year.

“We work hard to make sure they are welcomed every day and know where they need to go in their new school building,” Reynolds added.

The school has also given students the opportunity to get to know one another through art. Jule Knop, sixth grader, and classmates worked on “All About Me” artwork to share with the class.

“I had fun explaining who I am and also getting to know my classmates better,” Jule Knop expressed.

One important member of the school community that helps everyone feel welcome is the school therapy dog, Wrigley, shared Theo Brodie, sixth grader.

“He’s always friendly to everyone,” Theo shared. “I think that’s a cool way to be. Sometimes just smiling, saying hello, or telling someone you are glad they are here can make a big difference.”

Dr. Schumacher thanked the students and also NEA Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation for their partnership, allowing Read Across SMSD to continue for all schools.

“Whether it’s the story being told or the characters in the books, reading can often help students feel a sense of belonging,” Jill Johnson, NEA Shawnee Mission president, expressed.

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation continues to support Read Across SMSD by providing access to Read Across books in all Shawnee Mission School District libraries.

About Read Across SMSD

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the National Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Click here for the Read Across SMSD webpage, featuring resources from previous years, archive videos, and more information about the program.

NEA Book List

Elementary: Some of Us: A Story of Citizenship and the United States by Rajani LaRocca. Click here to learn more. Middle Grade: True or False? The Science of Perception, Misinformation, and Disinformation by Jacqueline B. Toner Click here to learn more. Young Adult: Shift Happens by J. Albert Mann Click here to learn more.

