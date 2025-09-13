Your Library: This Chiefs season, the Library is your ultimate home-field advantage

What do Patrick Mahomes and Johnson County Library have in common? Both are fan favorites, community leaders and masters of their craft. Mahomes dazzles with strategy and flair. We do the same with stories and connection — just without the helmet (or the headband).

Football season is back. Stadium lights blaze, Chiefs Kingdom roars and Arrowhead tailgates fill the air with KC-style BBQ. Right in the middle of it all? Your Library – your playbook for an unbelievable CHIEFSSSS! season.

Start with the draft: signing up for a Library card is like grabbing a first-round pick, setting you up for long-term bonuses. Back-to-school resources, Homework Help and college or career tools help you gain yardage toward your goals.

Preseason is all about fundamentals. Storytimes and 6 by 6, Ready to Read, our early literacy program, build reading readiness like a solid offensive line – think Creed Humphrey holding the line for future readers.

Training camp? That’s where you huddle, enhance skills and learn from the veterans. The Writers Conference, digital literacy workshops, public speaking and volunteer programs let you join the team and score for your community.

When the regular season hits, the Library is your all-purpose stadium. Check out books and eBooks, stream movies and TV, reserve rooms, explore genealogy or attend events. Even in the offseason, we’re planning programs and refreshing the collection — no bye weeks here.

Playoffs bring the big moments: Summer Reading Kickoff, Library Lets Loose and National Library Week are our Super Bowls, packed with excitement and community spirit (and maybe even a little confetti, Andy Reid-style).

We even help with fantasy leagues. Track stats, get insights and explore Chiefs history with free databases, Wi-Fi, newspapers and information — everything from Len Dawson to Travis Kelce. (While you’re at it, check out a staff-created Taylor Swift reading list.)

No tailgate is complete without the food. Grab cookbooks, grilling guides and party recipes to make your spread legendary. Just don’t forget the ketchup.

This season, step off the sidelines. Rush into stories, tackle new ideas and score big. Find your next play at jocolibrary.org — and explore our Chiefs Kingdom read and watch list here.

