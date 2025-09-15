Neighbors worry that a plan to build a handful of homes near the border between Overland Park and Leawood will exacerbate flooding problems they say are already serious.

The rezoning request — dubbed Riva Ridge — would bring seven single-family homes to an undeveloped eight-acre property near the northwest corner of 127th Street and Nall Avenue, just south of Tomahawk Creek.

The project is infill development, which occurs when a developer builds something on a vacant property surrounded by completed development or on a plat that is underutilized.

Overland Park has a residential zoning code specifically for infill development that loosens some of the design and site standards that would otherwise be applied in residential areas.

The project at 127th and Nall — from applicant KARIN 127 Nall LLC — has faced pushback from neighboring residents who worry about the stormwater implications and possible increased traffic, among other things.

City officials have at times fretted about the project, as well, which has forced the application to bounce back and forth between the Overland Park City Council and the city’s planning commission over the past few months.

In the end, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 9-0 to recommend approval, and sent it back to the city council for consideration.

Last Monday, the city council followed suit, voting 10-2 to approve rezoning for the seven planned homes, narrowly netting enough votes to clear a valid protest petition filed by residents.

“I am excited to see housing in our neighborhoods. We continue to talk about housing accessibility and at different price points,” said Council President Holly Grummert, nodding to a desire to see more infill housing developed like this. “We are excited to see this lot be developed that has been sitting empty for so long and to get some new products [homes] on the market.”

Councilmembers Inas Younis and Scott Mosher voted no.

Seven homes planned at 127th and Nall

The Riva Ridge infill housing development will include seven residential lots arranged in a cul-de-sac.

The lots will be between 10,000 and 21,000 square feet each.

Residents of these homes would access the cul-de-sac via a new public street from 127th Street. Previously, uncertainty about access to the site was one of the reasons the project was delayed.

Some of the property in the rezoned area falls in the Tomahawk Creek stream corridor, which will be dedicated to the city for future greenspace or trail access.

Stormwater flooding is “already a problem,” neighbors say

Ace Allen and Donna Oberstein, who are married, live across the creek and downhill from the Riva Ridge property near 127th and Nall.

In the years they’ve lived in their home, they’ve already experienced some flooding incidents out of the creek nearby. One case, in 2013, resulted in $30,000 worth of damage to their property, they told the Post in a recent interview.

They worry that extra development — even a small amount — will lead to more stormwater runoff that Tomahawk Creek can’t handle.

“An inch or two extra can make a big difference in a home flooding or not,” Allen said.

Tom Weymouth also lives nearby and is the president of the Deer Run Homeowners’ Association. He’s also worried about the stormwater runoff impacts that developing seven homes on the property could have on his neighborhood.

Last July, a major storm caused such severe flooding on a residential street in Deer Run that storm drains backed up, and a person had to be rescued from their car due to rising water from the creek, Weymouth said.

“When they say it’s only seven homes, well, it’s already a problem,” he said, noting that at least 10 properties along the creek already see floodwaters encroach on their homes.

Oberstein, who serves on her neighborhood’s homeowners association, also said she’s worried city staff and elected officials aren’t concerned enough about the flooding potential.

Several residents raised similar concerns throughout the planning process, including last week at the city council meeting during public comment. Some neighbors also submitted a valid protest petition against the development over the summer, raising the threshold of votes from the city council needed for rezoning approval from a simple majority to 10.

Councilmember Younis, who cast one of the no votes on the development, said she thought it would be “detrimental” to the neighbors to build these homes here, citing stormwater flooding, traffic and fit with the property.

