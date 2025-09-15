Obituaries September 15, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Angela Marie Gravitt Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL February 24, 1972 — September 14, 2025 Overland Park A complete obituary will be posted. Memorial Service Thursday, September 25, 2025 Starts at 2:00 pm (Central time) Church of the Resurrection 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224 Celebration of Life Thursday, September 25, 2025 6:00 – 8:00 pm (Central time) Ironhorse Golf Club 15400 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66224 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleElizabeth Paige WesthoffNext articleYvonne M. Racette