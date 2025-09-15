Atha Webster

October 1, 1946 — September 9, 2025

Atha May Webster, 78, of Shawnee, Kansas, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, September 9, 2025 at her home with her son by her side.

Atha was born October 1, 1946 to Clark and Edna May Webster. She was raised on the family farm on the hill overlooking Protection. Attending school in Protection, Kansas, Atha was also a member of the Protection United Methodist Church. Atha served her church family as the church organist and served in all aspects of church service and civic organizations throughout her life.

Atha’s love of music guided her in both school and church where her beautiful soprano voice enriched the Messiah and many other musical presentations.

She was chosen Miss Comanche County and participated in the Miss Kansas pageant. Atha graduated from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. While there, she was a member of the A Capella choir and participated in many school performances including the lead in Little Miss Mary Sonshine and her solo graced the production of Eagerhart

Atha married Ron Gay and to this union was born a son, Bryson.

After college, Atha taught public school music until becoming ADEPT coordinator for Shawnee Mission Schools. In 1986, Atha was chosen to serve on President Reagan’s Drug Free Schools and Communities Council. While serving on the council, Atha along with the baseball players association developed a cooperative program with the Kansas City Royals baseball team. This partnership visited schools sharing the drug free concepts with fifth and sixth graders. The cooperative also started Project Prom/Graduation in the Kansas City area.

In later years, Atha went into the healthcare industry and became compliance manager at Swopes Healthcare where she was working at the time of her death.

Atha was more than accomplishments listed on paper. She was a devoted mother, a sister and an aunt who loved deeply. Whether it was showing up at a sporting event or sending something special through the mail, Atha reminded those she loved that they were important to her. She will be remembered for her kindness, her smile and her unwavering support of her family.

Atha was preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Edna May Webster and sister, Elsie Weir (Robert).

Atha is survived by her beloved son, Bryson Gay; her brother, Murl (Lalana) Webster; her sister, Kathy (Jack) Vickers; many nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:00am with Reverend Jeremy Vickers officiating. A private family burial will be in Protection, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.