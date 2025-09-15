Tuesday, December 25th, 1934 – Monday, September 8th, 2025

Beulah Marie Ratzlaff, 90, Paola, Kansas passed away Monday, September 9, 2025 at Health Care Resort of Olathe. Private family inurnment at Liberal Cemetery, Liberal, Kansas at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Beulah was born on December 25, 1934, in Liberal, Kansas to Patsy John (Bud) Gleeson and Katie (Bolt) Gleeson. She graduated from Liberal High School. Beulah married Marion Lee Ratzlaff. She worked as a secretary for an insurance agency, and for the Meade Methodist Church. She was a member of the Methodist Church and Young at Hearts Senior Citizens in Plains, Kansas.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents; husband Marion Lee Ratzlaff; son Rodney Ratzlaff; and Beulah’s brother and sister. She is survived by children: David (Michele) Ratzlaff, Plains, Kansas; Farley (Kayla) Ratzlaff, Paola, Kansas and; grandchildren: Leslie Ratlaff, Daniel Ratzlaff, Jared (Amanda) Ratzlaff, Clayton Ratzlaff, Jessica Ratzlaff, Kristina (Kyle) Blevins-DeLeon, Casey Stafford and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.