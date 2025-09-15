Bhajan Kaur Sandhu

March 7, 1941 — September 11, 2025

Harbhajan Kaur Sandhu, 84, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on September 11, 2025

Born in village Chachrari, Dist. Ludhiana, Punjab, India on March 07, 1941, Harbhajan married Major Singh Sandhu in 1965 and, in 1984 immigrated to the United States with her husband and their young sons, Jaswinder and Harwinder. Fulfilling a long-held wish to be near her brother, Dr. Deepinder Sidhu, who had immigrated to the United States in 1964, she made America her home; the siblings were exceptionally close throughout their childhood. Through dedication, thrift, and tireless work, she helped build a loving home and a better future for her family.

A devoted Sikh, Harbhajan and her family were among the few Punjabi Sikh families in Kansas City in the early 1980s. She served the local sangat with humility and joy—offering seva, supporting langar, and welcoming new families to the community. Friends remember her gentle wisdom, open door, and steady encouragement.

Harbhajan is survived by her beloved husband, Major Singh Sandhu; her sons Jaswinder (with wife Zar and children Alex and Lena) and Harwinder (with wife Kiran and children Vinny, Megan, and Kelvin); her brother Dr. Deepinder Sidhu; as well as extended family and many dear friends who will miss her warmth and grace.

Funeral Service

Friday, September 19, 2025

12:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.