Christopher Lee Langford Sr.

January 23, 1967 – September 11, 2025

Christopher L Langford Sr. known as Chris to all family and friends passed away peacefully at the age of 58 on September 11, 2025 at his residence in Kansas City. Ks.

He was born on January 23, 1967, in Kansas City, Ks to Robert and Martha Langford. Chris graduated from Shawnee Mission East and became a certified Master Mechanic working at McCarthy Mitsubishi and ending his career with Calverts Express Auto Service. He was a true motorcycle enthusiast and a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs and NASCAR fan, hobbies that brought him much excitement and joy.

Chris is proceeded in death by his father Robert Langford. He is survived by his loving wife Maria (Maggie) Langford of 43 years, together they created lasting memories and a beautiful family.

He was a beloved father to Christopher Langford Jr. (Angie) and Jason Langford. He was a doting grandfather to Kiya, Yasana and Rome and step grandfather to Josh, Julie and Brianna. He is also survived by his mother Martha Phillips and brother James Langford.

A celebration of life is scheduled for October 4, 2025 at 1pm at Turner Recreation Center 831 s 55th Street Kansas City, Ks 66106.

