June 29th, 1964 – September 7th, 2025

Elizabeth Paige Westhoff, 61, of Fairway, Kansas, passed away from breast cancer on September 7, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Paige grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, where she proudly graduated from OmahaCentral High School. She briefly attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha and eventually moved to Kansas City, where she was a travel agent. She and her husband, Kurt, then moved to Fairway, and they have lived in the same house since 1995.

After she started her family, she stayed home with her four children and served as the Highlands Elementary PTA President and president of her home association. She went to every orchestra concert, swim meet, block party, and fundraiser, doing whatever she could to support her family. When the kids were older, she found a job she truly loved, and she thrived at Healthy Solutions, Inc., providing flu shots to the Kansas City community.

Paige loved to entertain. She was hostess to events big and small, from kids’ birthday parties to family holidays. She was loved by her neighbors; she and her husband would often host all the neighborhood kids for the Fourth of July pool parties and Easter egg hunts.

She loved to cook, and, even more, she loved to feed those she loved. She was a second mom to her kids’ friends and wouldn’t let anyone leave her home hungry. She started a blog to post her recipes online, since her kids wouldn’t stop calling and asking for recipes after they moved out.

Paige was an avid sports fan. She loved Husker football and all her Kansas City teams: the Chiefs, the Royals, Sporting KC, and the Current. She cheered for the University of Kansas in basketball and football (at least when they weren’t playing Nebraska).

The neighborhood will be much quieter without Paige’s infectious laugh, which could be heard at all hours on her beloved screen-in porch. We’ll all miss her very much.

Paige was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy “Pipi” Peterson, and her aunt, Mary Campbell.

Paige’s survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 32 years, Kurt; her four children, Katy, Evan, Ellie, and Clara; her father, Robert “Pete” Peterson; her sister, Christine Steffen; her uncle, John; her parents-in-law, LaDeane and Jim; her brothers-in-law, Adam, Craig, and Larry; her sisters-in-law, Tamie and Julie; and all her nieces and nephews, Hannah, Hayley, Jake, Jodie, Ryan, Bowen, and Desi. She also leaves behind Millie, the family dog.

A memorial to celebrate Paige’s life will be held on September 27, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Colonial Church in Prairie Village, 7039 Mission Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paige’s honor to Foster Adopt Connect at https://www.fosteradopt.org/fac-donations/

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.