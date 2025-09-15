JCCC Updates: Amid statewide nursing shortages, JCCC nursing students earn scholarships to offset program costs

Kansas needs nurses. But nursing school is a financial commitment—and it’s not just the tuition costs. Students are required to purchase textbooks, scrub uniforms, medical instruments, and more, which are essential for their studies. Most students need financial support to successfully complete their degree and pass the licensing exams to become nurses. These cost issues aren’t helping address the emerging nursing shortage in the state.

According to the Kansas Hospital Association , “Certain health care roles continue to face significant workforce shortages, driven by Kansas’ aging population requiring additional health care services.”

In addition, the “State of Nursing in Kansas” report from 2024, 29% of Kansas registered nurses (RNs) and 23% of LPNs (licensed practical nurses) plan to retire within the next five years. According to state projections , Kansas will need to fill more than 3,000 RN positions by 2030.

JCCC’s top-ranked nursing program (recently named the No. 2 nursing program in Kansas ) trains tomorrow’s nurses and offers multiple avenues for qualified students to receive scholarships to help cover tuition and other expenses. In fact, most of the nursing students at JCCC receive some form of financial aid or scholarship.

Nursing grad gives back

Linda Hoover, a JCCC nursing alum and retired nurse, knows firsthand what a scholarship can mean to a student studying nursing. Hoover received a one-time scholarship while attending JCCC. She recognized the positive effect the scholarship had on her educational journey, so she decided to establish a scholarship for nursing students.

Each year, a committee of three people chosen by Hoover selects the recipient of her scholarship. The award is open to anyone pursuing their RN who plans to attend either Donnelly College, University of Saint Mary, Rockhurst University, Benedictine College, Kansas City Kansas Community College, or JCCC. This year, in a full-circle moment, the committee chose JCCC nursing student Lisa Le.

“The scholarship embodies the very essence of what nursing means to me: paying forward acts of compassion and care,” said Le. “Knowing that Linda herself was once a scholarship recipient who later established this fund to help others inspires me to approach my studies with renewed purpose. Her story reminds me that nursing is not just a career—it’s a calling to serve others.”

Unique scholarships for JCCC nursing students

Hoover’s nursing scholarship is just one type of scholarship support available to JCCC nursing students. JCCC awards millions of scholarship dollars to enrolled students each year. JCCC also partners with local healthcare organizations and generous donors to provide scholarships to students—including scholarships from Advent Health, Health Midwest, Menorah Medical, Overland Park Regional, Saint Luke’s Health System, St. Joseph Health Center, and others.

Nursing at JCCC is also a Kansas Promise Scholarship -eligible program. Eligible Kansas residents can earn a college degree or certificate at no cost with this scholarship. Kansas Promise is a “last dollar” scholarship that can be used to pay for tuition, books, and other Promise-eligible course-related materials not covered by other scholarships or grants. JCCC is one of more than two dozen schools that offers this scholarship to qualified Kansans—which provides a path to high-demand, high-value jobs. In exchange, students agree to live and work in Kansas for two years after completing their program of study.

Get more information about scholarships at jccc.edu/scholarships .

Learn more

Whether a student is just starting their nursing journey or returning to school later in life, JCCC offers the support students need to succeed and secure a job after graduation. Interested students can explore scholarships, grants, and financial aid options today—and take the next step toward a meaningful career in healthcare.