John Marr Patterson, Jr.

September 22, 1941 — September 3, 2025

Overland Park

John (“Jack”) Marr Patterson, Jr. of Overland Park passed away peacefully on September 3, 2025.

He is survived in death by the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Donna, his sister, Carole Veit (Ron), his three sons, John Patterson (Jen), Michael Patterson (Kelley), and Jeffrey Patterson, grandchildren, Ian Patterson (Lacy), Ali Thole (Greg), Samantha Patterson, Sophia Patterson, and Isabella Patterson, and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Marr Patterson, Sr. and Dorothy Patterson.

Jack was born in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, where he met his beloved, Donna Louise—affectionately known to him as “Weez.” Together, they shared 66 wonderful years of marriage. He was a hardworking and dedicated employee of Cramer Products for 38 years, where he built lasting friendships and traveled the world. His work with Cramer brought his family to Kansas City, where he spent the rest of his life as an avid Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan.

Jack was also a talented golfer who enjoyed many courses over the years but held a special place in his heart for Milburn Country Club, where he and Donna were longtime members. His dry sense of humor, kind heart, enormous sweet tooth, and quiet generosity left an impact on everyone who knew him.

Above all, Jack was the definition of a devoted family man. To his wife, he was a loving and loyal partner. To his children, a hardworking and supportive father. To his grandchildren and great-grand children, he was the most caring “Pap” and “Pap-Pap,” rarely missing a sports game or dance recital. He was steadfast, loyal, and endlessly dedicated to those he loved.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his family and friends.

Services will be held Monday, September 22, 2025 at 11:00 am at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas 66206. A live stream will be available on the day of the service at www.cureofars.com/funeral.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Special Olympics, 5280 Foxridge Drive, Mission, Kansas 66202.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.