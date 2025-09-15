Sep 29, 1939 – Sep 11, 2025

Sandra Kay Benson, 85, of Grandview, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Born on September 29, 1939, Sandra graduated high school in 1957 from Grandview High and went on to become a successful entrepreneur, owning Sandy’s Sewing Shop, Sandy’s Bridal World, and Elite Hair Studios. She married Edwin Charles Benson on May 2, 1964, and together they enjoyed many adventures, especially traveling to Alaska and the Bahamas.

A devoted Christian, Sandra was a longtime member of Pearl Street Baptist Church. She loved cooking, especially for her hairdressers at her salon. Shopping, and caring deeply for her employees and renters, whom she considered family were some of her passions.

Sandra will be remembered for her faith, kindness, and entrepreneurial spirit. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin Charles Benson and sister Shari Mize. She is survived by her son, Randall Ellas Benson (Ruth), and her daughter, Debbie Lynn Benson Coleman-Wycoff (Darren). She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Randall Ellas Benson Jr., Jonathan Mathew Benson, Chase Warren Coleman, and Hunter Dawn Coleman, as well as several great-grandchildren whom she loved and cared for deeply.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 11, 2025 from 12pm-8pm at 16018 W 154th Terr Olathe Kansas 66062.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. Sandy is forever with the Angels.

