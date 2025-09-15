December 31, 1921 – August 18, 2025

Yvonne M Racette, 103, of Overland Park, KS died Monday August 18, 2025, at Ignite Medical Resort.

Yvonne was born December 31, 1921, at Clyde, Kansas to George and Emma Cailteux. After graduating from High School, she attended Pittsburgh State College to get a teaching certificate. She taught in a one room rural school near St. Joseph, Kansas, for three years.

She married Raymond Racette July 28th, 1941. One child was born of this marriage, Leda Rae. They farmed in the Clyde community until the loss of her husband in April, 1961. She then worked for Montgomery Wards until retirement. She moved to Overland Park, Kansas, to be closer to her daughter and family.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; two brothers, Leroy and Cleo; and one sister, Bernice Hart. She is survived by her daughter, Leda Rae Martin and husband Steven Martin; two grandsons, Chris Iverson and Jeffrey Racette; one great grandchild Aliyah Racette.

Funeral services were held at Ignite Medical Resort chapel with Father Craig Maxim officiating. Burial will be in Clyde, Kansas at Mount Calvary Cemetery, September 19, 2025.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice 7223 W 95th St, Suite 330, Overland Park, Kansas 66212.

