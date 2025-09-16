Dennis Lee Bosley

August 1, 1950 — September 10, 2025

Shawnee

Dennis Bosley, 75, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home on September 10, 2025. He was born on August 1, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dennis was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose life revolved around family. He married the love of his life, DyAnn, and together they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage filled with love, laughter, and devotion.

Dennis is survived by his three children: Jennifer Bosley, Lindsey (Terry) Roderick, and Brett Bosley; daughter-in-law Nichole Bosley and three grandchildren who brought him endless joy: Brady Bosley, Deanna Bosley, and Conner Roderick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ben Bosley.

A hardworking and determined man, Dennis spent five decades building and running a successful topsoil business before retiring in the fall of 2022. Retirement gave him the gift of time, which he treasured spending with his beloved family. He rarely missed a baseball game, school concert, or event involving his children or grandchildren. Whether coaching baseball or cheering from the stands, Dennis was always present, supportive, and proud.

Beyond his family and work, Dennis had many passions. He loved fast cars, boats, country music, and his loyal dogs. Summers at the Lake of the Ozarks were especially cherished, where he could relax, laugh, and enjoy the water. Known for his generosity and selflessness, Dennis was always ready to drop everything to help a family member or friend in need. His sense of humor brought lightness to those around him, and his quick wit made any gathering more joyful.

In his later years, Dennis found fulfillment in volunteering his time, helping with maintenance at homes for adults with disabilities. This work reflected his heart of gold and his belief in serving others with kindness and dignity.

Dennis’s legacy will live on in the love he gave, the lessons he taught, and the countless memories he created with those fortunate enough to know him.

A visitation will be 12-1 pm, Saturday, September 20, 2025 with a funeral service starting at 1 pm both at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.