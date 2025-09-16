Mike Frizzell September 16, 2025 Emergency Response 1 min. read 1 woman hospitalized following fire at Overland Park apartments Overland Park and Leawood fire crews were called to the Corbin Green Apartments near 141st and Lamar just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Fire crews on the scene of a fire at the Corbin Green Apartments near 141st and Lamar in Overland Park early on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 16. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. A woman was taken by ambulance for treatment for smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire at an Overland Park apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood responded to the Corbin Greens Apartments, 14031 Russell Street, at 1:07 a.m. The apartment building that firefighters were called to is on the northwest corner of 141st Street and Lamar Avenue. In a news release, Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes said that crews arrived at the three-story building to find that alarms were sounding and residents were evacuating. A kitchen fire was discovered inside a second-floor apartment. “The fire had been held in check by a working sprinkler system and was quickly extinguished in about 10 minutes,” Rhodes said. “Firefighters did carry one adult female from the second-floor landing.” Johnson County Med-Act paramedics began treating the woman for what Rhodes described as “moderate smoke inhalation.” She was transported by ambulance to the University of Kansas Medical Center for further treatment and is said to be in stable condition. “The fire was contained to the apartment of origin,” Rhodes said. “The fire is believed to be a cooking fire, but the exact cause is under investigation.” Residents of all other apartments in the building were able to return to their homes after the fire was extinguished. Fire investigators remained at the scene until about 3 a.m. No other injuries were reported. Previous articleDrones, AI, new body cameras, etc — Overland Park Police gets $22.4M tech overhaul About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Drones, AI, new body cameras, etc — Overland Park Police gets $22.4M tech overhaul ‘It’s packed’ — Pro volleyball tourney’s first time in Kansas draws 2,000+ to Shawnee Westwood is one of few JoCo cities raising property taxes for 2026. Here’s why Members-only hangout The Final Final Club closes in Overland Park Ex-USD 232 paraprofessional pleads guilty to having sex with student