Crime & Courts
Leawood priest resigns as police investigate ‘serious allegations’

Prairie Village Police say they are investigating a criminal matter involving the priest at Curé of Ars Catholic Church and an adult victim.

Photo via Facebook.

The Prairie Village Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into a priest at a Leawood church, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The allegation involves Father Richard Storey, who formerly led Curé of Ars, a Catholic Church at 9401 Mission Road, and an adult victim.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced in a statement Wednesday that Storey has resigned, calling it a “serious allegations” against Storey.

The archdiocese said they are cooperating with the police investigation and that Archbishop Shawn McKnight has initiated his own canonical investigation.

“[Storey] is not allowed to function publicly as a priest during this time, which includes celebrating Mass and performing pastoral duties,” the archdiocese stated.

The vicar general for the archdiocese, Father John Riley, will be taking over as temporary administrator of the Curé of Ars parish.

The archdiocese said they are “devastated by this situation.”

“While we cooperate with law enforcement and engage in our own efforts to understand the circumstances and to determine next steps for the community, we also ask for prayers for all affected,” the statement said.

Storey was ordained in 2004 and began working as the pastor for three parishes in Osage County, Kansas.

In 2009, he was assigned to Holy Spirit parish in Overland Park before moving to Curé of Ars in 2015.

If you have tips, call the Prairie Village Police Department at (913) 642-6868.

Additionally, the archdiocese is encouraging anyone who knows of “any misconduct by a church volunteer, employee, religious or clergy member — regardless of when it may have occurred — to contact civil authorities first,” and then to call or text the archdiocese’s confidential report line at (913) 276-8703 or online at archkck.org/reportabuse.

