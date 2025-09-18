September 25, 1932 — September 10, 2025

Sergeant Major Alford L. Bunting, Jr., USMC (Retired), affectionately known to family and friends as “Al,” passed away peacefully on September 10, 2025, in Lenexa, KS, just shy of his 93rd birthday. Al was born to Louie and Helen Bunting on September 25, 1932, in Jacksonville, FL.

Al proudly served his country for 34 years as a United States Marine, dedicating his career to serving and defending his nation. He retired with honor after combat service in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. His commitment to duty and sense of responsibility were reflected in his military career and every aspect of his life. He was known for his work ethic and pushed others to strive for success.

Beyond his distinguished service, Al found joy in simple pleasures. He deeply loved his wife and family and dedicated much of his time to their care and well-being. He was a man who cherished working with his hands, whether it was maintaining his yard, engaging in woodworking, or taking on any small project that came his way. Al’s industrious nature and attention to detail were evident in all he did.

Al is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Bunting, his brother William “Bill” Bunting, and his parents, Louie and Helen Bunting.

He leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish his memory: his sons, Alford L. Bunting, III, and his wife Joanna, and Robert Bunting; his daughter, Margaret Bunting; his brothers, Jack Bunting and his wife Shirley, and Frank DuPree and his wife Shannon; and his sister, Lynn DuPree and sister-in-law Joyce Bunting. He also leaves four grandchildren, Melissa, Josh, Louie, and Erin, and one great-grandson, Dom Allen, along with many nieces and nephews.

Al will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his loved ones, strong work ethic, and gentle spirit. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those he touched.

Graveside Service

Thursday, September 25, 2025

Starts at 11:00 am (Central time)

Shawnee Cemetery, Kansas, Shawnee

55th Street

Shawnee, KS 66216

