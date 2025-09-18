September 30, 1931 — September 16, 2025

Lenexa, Kansas

With heavy hearts we share that Anna Laura Barber passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 16th, 2025, at the age of 93. Anna was born on September 30th, 1931, in Kansas City, MO to the late Dennis J. and Laura L. Hennessy.

She graduated from St. Aloysius Academy in 1948 and went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Science from Avila University. Anna worked for many years as a Medical Technologist in various locations across Kansas and Missouri until her retirement in 2002. This gave her the time to do many of the things she loved most which included traveling with family and friends, playing card games, water aerobics, sewing, and many other activities. Anna devoted much of her time to community life through the Red Hat Society, Widows and Widowers, the Friendly Club at Lourdes, and most especially the Bridge Club and Saint John Francis Regis Parish.

Anna was a devoted wife, mother, friend, and beloved Grammy whose faith and kindness touched so many lives. Her strength and resilience were evident throughout her life, carrying her through both joys and hardships with grace.

She was preceded in death by husband George, and children, Barbra Ann, George H., and Mark Joseph, along with her niece and nephews. Those left to cherish Anna’s memory include her granddaughter Megan Barber, daughter-in-law Kelly Barber, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Shawnee, Advent Health Shawnee Mission, and Saint Luke’s Hospice House for their loving care and support.

Memorial contributions can be made to Saint John Francis Regis Parish, Conception Abbey, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in honor of her son.

Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025, at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at Saint John Francis Regis Parish, 8941 James A. Reed Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138, burial at Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery.

We are grateful for the friendship and love you shared with her and ask that you keep our family in your prayers as we honor her beautiful life.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.