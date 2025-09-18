May 27, 1936 — September 17, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Donald Burton vonWolffradt was born in Sayre, PA on May 27, 1936. He passed away on September 17, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, of 59 years, his two children Timothy vonWolffradt and Greta Ryan, his son in law William Ryan, four grandchildren Colin, Alec, Nick and Frank and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two nephews, who were more like sons, Thomas Lindsey and Eric Lindsey and his family.

Donald grew up in Athen’s PA on a dairy farm, and attended Penn State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering.

He was also drafted into the Army Corps of Engineer and served from 1959 to 1961. He was a career federal employee with the Department of Agriculture until his retirement in 1995.

He had a passion for photography and developing his own prints. He won numerous competitions, with one of his prints selected in National Geographic magazine.

Donald was one of the original computer technicians and experts. He worked on the very first computers while in the army and continued this passion through the first home computers.

He had a love for family, travel, camping, hunting and fishing. His card playing was second to none and always won at Canasta. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.