Elizabeth Marie (Burke) O’Neill, 64, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on September 12, 2025, surrounded by loving family. Liz was born January 5, 1961 in Washington DC, the daughter of Thomas and Carol (Lysaght) Burke. She graduated from Blue Valley High School in 1979, then attended the University of Kansas, eventually earning a degree in accounting from Emporia State University and her CPA designation. Liz married Kevin O’Neill on September 21, 1985, and remained married until Kevin’s passing in 2024.

Liz lived unreservedly, her forthright humor and wit was a vivid presence in the lives of those who knew her. She never missed a family gathering or spoke less than her full mind. She lives on in the echo of her laughter on long summer nights at the lake, in the taste of her signature beef stroganoff, and in the stories that will be immortalized by her children and grandchildren in the years to come.

Remaining to cherish Liz’s memory are her children, Kathleen (Travis) Downey, Jack (Kaitlyn), Charles, and Michael; grandchildren, Theresa, Zelie, Magdalene, Collins, and Kleine; her parents, Thomas and Carol Burke; brothers, Thomas (Diane) Burke; sisters, Karen (Nicholas) Rossi, Michele (Thomas) Woods, Nancy (William) Birmingham; Veronica Dersch and innumerable nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.

Visitation and rosary will be held Friday, September 26th, 2025 at 10:00am at St. Michael the Archangel, 14251 Nall Ave., Leawood, KS 66223, with a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am and luncheon to follow at the church.

Donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be directed to the Saint Luke’s Foundation. https://www.saintlukeskc.org/giving/saint-lukes-foundation

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.