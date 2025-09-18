October 5, 1952 — September 16, 2025

Lenexa

Katherine Ann “Kathy” Sweeney

Katherine Ann Sweeney, affectionately known as Kathy, passed away on September 16, 2025, after courageously facing cancer. She was born on October 5, 1952, in Staten Island, New York.

Kathy was a woman whose warmth and kindness touched everyone she met. With her ever-present smile, she had a gift for making strangers feel like friends. She especially cherished the holidays, which she filled with love, laughter, and family traditions. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, showering them with affection and creating memories they will hold forever.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Timothy Sweeney; her daughters, Kristina “Kristy” Wisdom, Gina Johnson (Brad), and Katrina “Allie” Kenton; her brothers, William Dawson and Daniel Dawson; and her sister, Dianne Hubling. Kathy’s memory will also live on in her beloved grandchildren: Brianna Swanson, Brandon Wisdom, Hannah Johnson, Gavin Johnson, and Izabella Albino.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, William Thomas Dawson Sr. and Ruby Dawson.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at a visitation on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210. Kathy will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her kind spirit, generous heart, and unwavering love will remain in the hearts.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.