January 12th, 1943 – September 13th, 2025

Dr. Thomas Reid Ecton (Reid), of Mission, KS, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2025.

A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Old Mission United Methodist Church. (5519 State Park Rd, Fairway, KS 66205)

Reid was born January 12, 1943, in Tulsa, OK, to John and Gladys Ecton. Raised in Tulsa, Reid attended Will Rogers High School. It was at Will Rogers that Reid met the love of his life, Gay. The two were married in June 1965.

After high school graduation, Reid attended The University of Oklahoma (Norman, OK) and trained at The Ohio College of Podiatry (Cleveland, OH). His residency took place at the Plaza Hospital (Kansas City, MO) and Hopedale Hospital (Hopedale, IL). After residency, Reid and Gay returned to the Kansas City area, where he established his practice, Podiatry Associates. In 1968, they found their home in Mission, KS, where they raised their three boys, Matt, Kirk, and Joel. In 2001, Reid and Gay moved to Stockton, CA, in order for Reid to finish his career with Kaiser Permanente. Upon retirement in 2008, Reid and Gay returned to the love of family and friends here in the KC area, and that special house in Mission.

Reid’s interests are far too numerous to list in full, but a short list would have to include his joy of sailing, singing, whether with his barbershop quartet or in the church choir, his interest in his family’s genealogy, and of course, dancing the night away with Gay.

Reid’s infectious laugh, his thirst for knowledge, and the joy he felt when with his grandchildren will long be remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Reid is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Gay; their three sons, Matt (Kristy), Kirk (Jennifer), and Joel (Amanda); and his six grandchildren, Charlotte, Adelaide, Theodore, Delaney, Graham, and Zara. As well as friends far and wide.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.