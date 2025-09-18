February 12, 1968 — September 12, 2025

Conway Springs

Traci L. Mitchem left this earth peacefully on Friday morning, September 12, 2025, at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. She was greeted joyously by her dad, Steve Fuhrken, loving Aunt Carol and all her adoring grandparents who all preceded her in death.

Traci is survived by her mother, Diane Fuhrken, of Lenexa, Kansas; brother Tim Fuhrken; twin nephew and niece, Vince and Samantha Fuhrken; all of Shawnee, Kansas, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends, and her very special “moms” Michelle Nulik and Dawn Stevenson of Caldwell, Kansas.

Traci became my “angel unaware” when she was born on February 12, 1968, in Emporia, Kansas, with Downs Syndrome.

Traci participated in Special Olympics in Overland Park, Kansas; was the Sunflower Rodeo Queen of Sumner County, Kansas; received a high school diploma from Wellington High School in Wellington, Kansas; and worked in the workshop facility of Futures Unlimited in Wellington where she assembled and counted many of the things you use today. She loved to bowl, eat McDonalds burgers and fries and cheer for the Chiefs. She was sassy, feisty and full of “gumption.” She loved Jesus and Gramma Havens, who she probably thought were one and the same. She leaves behind many “housemates” in Wellington, Kansas, Caldwell, Kansas, and Conway Springs, Kansas, who all loved her like no other.

Rest in peace my angel, you are home.

Donations in her name would be appreciated to Special Olympics Kansas, 5280 Foxridge Dr., Mission, KS 66202; Futures Unlimited, 2410 North A St., Wellington, KS 67152; or any charity of your choice.

