Blue Valley School Buzz: Maddie Carter, Blaise Smith selected to represent Blue Valley for Kansas Horizon Award

Blue Valley Schools is proud to congratulate district educators Maddie Carter and Blaise Smith, who have been selected as the district’s nominees for the 2026 Kansas Horizon Award.

The Kansas State Department of Education award program recognizes educators who excel in a manner that sets them apart as outstanding during their first year in the classroom.

Maddie Carter, an interrelated resource (IRR) teacher at Indian Valley Elementary, began her teaching career with Blue Valley Schools in 2024.

Carter’s path to the classroom began as a summer extended school year (ESY) paraprofessional and student teacher before joining the Indian Valley staff. Now in her second year as a special education teacher, she creates engaging, inclusive learning environments by tailoring instruction to each student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) goals and strengths.

“I believe learning should be engaging, accessible and meaningful for all my students, which is why differentiation is at the heart of my teaching,” Carter said. “Multisensory strategies bring lessons to life and allow my students to connect with material in ways that highlight their strengths.”

Blaise Smith, a science teacher at Blue Valley Northwest, started his teaching career with Blue Valley Schools in 2024.

As a second-career educator, Smith brings a unique perspective shaped by 14 years as an engineer. In his physics classroom, he engages students through inquiry-driven projects that connect academic content to real-world interests while helping them develop the communication and research skills needed for future success.

“During that time [as an engineer], I learned the value of being able to effectively communicate highly technical ideas,” Smith said. “I want to give my students a chance to start to develop these skills in a safe, low-stakes environment.”

Four regional selection committees will review the state’s nominees and select up to four elementary educators and four secondary educators per region for a possible total of 32 Kansas Horizon Award honorees.