The Johnson County Park and Recreation District has received the top honor in the nation for parks and recreation management.

The American Academy for Parks and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association awarded JCPRD with the 2025 National Grand Plaque at a ceremony in Orlando, Florida, on Monday.

“It’s a thrilling moment,” said Jeff Stewart, JCPRD’s executive director. “It’s our World Series. Our Super Bowl.”

How did JCPRD earn the top honor?

Parks and recreation agencies nominate themselves by answering a list of questions about their parks and services.

A panel of judges evaluate nominees across the country for excellence in long-range planning, resource management, and innovative approaches to parks and recreation services.

Stewart said many parks and recreation districts and departments would be deserving of the award. JCPRD’s standout features are:

It offers 4,000 programs and events and has 10 million visitors annually.

It oversees 10,400 acres of parks and green space in the county and 150 miles of trails.

It is the largest childcare provider in the state of Kansas, offering before- and after- school care, day camps, and several preschool programs.

The finalists were announced in April.

The three other finalists in the Class I division, which is for communities with more than 400,000 people, were:

City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department in Texas

Loudoun County Parks, Recreation, and Community Services in Leesburg, Virginia

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission in Greenbelt, Maryland

“[The award] really is a symbol of the wonderful support and interest from our community, the citizens of our community, the leaders of our board and the incredible dedication and professionalism from the JCP staff and volunteers,” Stewart said.

This is JCPRD’s 3rd “Super Bowl” win

This is the ninth time JCPRD was nominated for this award and the third time it won. Its first recognition came in 1995 and again in 2017.

JCPRD has received other honors over the years.

In 2020, the Johnson County Museum was recognized by the Kansas Museum Association with an Award of Excellence for its exhibit “Collect, Curate, Partner, Serve: Johnson County Museum’s Response to COVID-19” which showcased the pandemic’s impact on the community.

Money Magazine declared Shawnee Mission Park to be the best park in the state in 2018. The publication used Yelp reviews and other data to make its determination.

In 2016, The National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO) gave JCPRD its Planning Initiative award for its plan to turn 80 acres of an old golf course into, what is now, Meadowbrook Park.

“We’re just super grateful for the support of our community and in the great dedication and effort made by our staff,” Stewart said.