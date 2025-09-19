fbpx
Kate Mays
Kate Mays
Awards & Honors
2 min. read

‘Our Super Bowl’ — Johnson County Park and Recreation District named best in nation

JCPRD earned the 2025 National Gold Medal Award Grand Plaque for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, the highest honor it can achieve in the field.

JCPRD
Photo courtesy Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

The Johnson County Park and Recreation District has received the top honor in the nation for parks and recreation management.

The American Academy for Parks and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association awarded JCPRD with the 2025 National Grand Plaque at a ceremony in Orlando, Florida, on Monday.

“It’s a thrilling moment,” said Jeff Stewart, JCPRD’s executive director. “It’s our World Series. Our Super Bowl.”

How did JCPRD earn the top honor?

Parks and recreation agencies nominate themselves by answering a list of questions about their parks and services.

A panel of judges evaluate nominees across the country for excellence in long-range planning, resource management, and innovative approaches to parks and recreation services.

Stewart said many parks and recreation districts and departments would be deserving of the award. JCPRD’s standout features are:

  • It offers 4,000 programs and events and has 10 million visitors annually.
  • It oversees 10,400 acres of parks and green space in the county and 150 miles of trails.
  • It is the largest childcare provider in the state of Kansas, offering before- and after- school care, day camps, and several preschool programs.

The finalists were announced in April.

JCPRD
Photo courtesy Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

The three other finalists in the Class I division, which is for communities with more than 400,000 people, were:

  • City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department in Texas
  • Loudoun County Parks, Recreation, and Community Services in Leesburg, Virginia
  • The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission in Greenbelt, Maryland

“[The award] really is a symbol of the wonderful support and interest from our community, the citizens of our community, the leaders of our board and the incredible dedication and professionalism from the JCP staff and volunteers,” Stewart said.

JCPRD
Photo courtesy Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

This is JCPRD’s 3rd “Super Bowl” win

This is the ninth time JCPRD was nominated for this award and the third time it won. Its first recognition came in 1995 and again in 2017.

JCPRD has received other honors over the years.

  • In 2020, the Johnson County Museum was recognized by the Kansas Museum Association with an Award of Excellence for its exhibit “Collect, Curate, Partner, Serve: Johnson County Museum’s Response to COVID-19” which showcased the pandemic’s impact on the community.
  • Money Magazine declared Shawnee Mission Park to be the best park in the state in 2018. The publication used Yelp reviews and other data to make its determination.
  • In 2016, The National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO) gave JCPRD its Planning Initiative award for its plan to turn 80 acres of an old golf course into, what is now, Meadowbrook Park.

“We’re just super grateful for the support of our community and in the great dedication and effort made by our staff,” Stewart said.

Previous article
Smitten, a romance-centric bookstore, opening its first storefront in Leawood

About the author

Kate Mays
Kate Mays

👋 Hi! I’m Kate Mays, and I cover Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Lenexa and graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest. I earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas where I produced podcasts for 90.7 KJHK. I went on to get a master’s in journalism from New York University.Before joining the Post, I interned for the Kansas City Business Journal and KCUR and produced an investigative, true-crime podcast.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kate@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.