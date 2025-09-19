Obituaries September 19, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Sept. 13-18 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Elizabeth Marie (Burke) O’Neill Anna Laura Barber Katherine Ann Sweeney Donald Burton vonWolffradt Thomas Reid Ecton Traci L. Mitchem Alford L Bunting Jr Jack Colgin Dennis Lee Bosley Beulah Marie Ratzlaff Christopher Lee Langford Sr. Sandra Kay Benson Donald D. Cox Yvonne M. Racette Angela Marie Gravitt Elizabeth Paige Westhoff Eliseo Molina Bhajan Kaur Sandhu Atha Webster John Marr Patterson, Jr. Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Maddie Carter, Blaise Smith selected to represent Blue Valley for Kansas Horizon AwardNext articleWATCH: JCCC board candidates discuss tuition, enrollment, budget and more About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Mobile bookstore Smitten Booktique opening its first storefront in Leawood Ex-Olathe West teacher gets probation for sexual relations with student WATCH: JCCC board candidates discuss tuition, enrollment, budget and more JoCo school districts seek Congressional help amid federal probe into gender identity policies Animal welfare group ramps up calls for Shawnee pet store to release Capuchin monkey