SMSD News: Join us at the 2025 Fall Breakfast

The Shawnee Mission community will soon join together to celebrate everything we do…Because Kids.

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Fall Breakfast will take place at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at the Overland Park Convention Center.

The event supports the work of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation and reservations start at $75. Click here to secure a reservation or call 913-993-9360.

The Fall Breakfast will feature stories, performances, and original work from students and educators. Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher will also share district updates and news.

“We are always so excited to present to our community this inspiring morning of storytelling, music, and recognition for our incredible students and staff,” Kim Hinkle, executive director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation expressed. “It’s the perfect chance to celebrate and reflect on how all of what we do, whether we volunteer, teach, coach, mentor, or support the Foundation, is because we all believe our students deserve the very best.”

All reservations support the Foundation programs and opportunities, including:

Scholarship Shawnee Mission

Leadership Shawnee Mission

Real World Learning

Excellence in Education E 2 Grants

The Shawnee Mission Cares Fund

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation thanks all sponsors supporting the 2025 event, including valedictorian sponsor AdventHealth.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.