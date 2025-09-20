Each Friday this fall, The Johnson County Post will cover one local high school football game. Tell us which game we should cover by emailing us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

Shawnee Mission Northwest dominated Olathe West in a Friday night matchup of two local high school football teams, with the Cougars notching a convincing 52-33 victory.

The Cougars’ strong showing was propelled by senior quarterback Trai Woodruff and senior running back Demetric Tyler, who combined to score seven touchdowns on the ground.

“There are some things that we need to fix, but if we work hard and get those things fixed, then there’s no limit to where this team can go,” SM Northwest football coach Kurt Webster said.

“We can’t take anything for granted, [this] is 6A, Kansas City football — everybody’s good.”

SM Northwest won convincingly despite a standout performance from Olathe West senior wide receiver Sam Krzykowski, who totaled more than 200 yards on 10 receptions, including two touchdowns, according to MaxPreps’ final box score.

The second one, a 35-yard grab, came with one minute to spare in the fourth quarter.

The Owls entered the game 2-0 on the young season, while the Cougars carried in a record of 1-1.

“They need to be able to handle success,” Olathe West head coach Jon Wiemers said. “When you’re 2-0, you think you’re on top of the world, but you need to learn those lessons that you just have to continue to chip away and work every day.”

Trai Woodruff scored a rushing touchdown seven minutes into the first quarter, the first of four scores he totaled on the ground throughout the game. Overall, he totaled 220 yards rushing on 19 carries, according to stats kept by SM Northwest.

Tyler also scored three touchdowns, two in the second quarter and one three seconds into the fourth quarter.

Cougars’ senior Jack Williams kicked a 42-yard field goal to cap the first half, with the Cougars up 31-14 going into the locker room.

For the Owls, senior Conner Tracy had 13 tackles in the game. On the offensive side, senior quarterback Brody Hale tossed the two touchdowns to Krzykowski. Senior running back Josh Foland also had a 62-yard touchdown run.

SM Northwest, now 2-1, will play their next game at Olathe Northwest on Friday, Sept. 26, at the College Boulevard Activity Center (CBAC).

Olathe West, also 2-1, will Shawee Mission North the same night at Shawnee Mission District Stadium.