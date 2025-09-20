Your Library: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Johnson County Library

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, join communities across the country in observing Hispanic Heritage Month to honor the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

Today, more than 65 million Latinos — 19.5% of the U.S. population — help shape our nation as artists, innovators, leaders and storytellers. Here in Johnson County, over 50,000 neighbors, more than 8% of our community, identify as Hispanic. This year, Johnson County Library is marking the month with events, stories and resources to inspire connection and learning.

One highlight: a Walk and Read at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center happening Oct. 4-12. Families and readers of all ages are invited to stroll through the park while enjoying the vibrant picture book “Green Is a Chile Pepper: A Book of Colors” by Roseanne Thong. The story — posted page by page along the path — offers a playful way to celebrate heritage together.

And there’s more to explore. The Library has live events, digital resources and other ways to dig deeper.

Experiences & Events

Arts & Culture : Explore an exhibition by artist Vincent Medellin at Gardner Library (Sept. 8 to Dec. 15). The artist describes the work as “pop-rasquachismo” (rasquache being a Chicano term for an underdog using what they must get by). With humor and pop-culture references, Medellin examines life in the space between Mexican heritage and U.S. identity.

: Explore an exhibition by artist Vincent Medellin at Gardner Library (Sept. 8 to Dec. 15). The artist describes the work as “pop-rasquachismo” (rasquache being a Chicano term for an underdog using what they must get by). With humor and pop-culture references, Medellin examines life in the space between Mexican heritage and U.S. identity. Workshops : Learn practical skills in our Spanish-language small business workshops, Monday evenings in September at Merriam Plaza Library.

: Learn practical skills in our Spanish-language small business workshops, Monday evenings in September at Merriam Plaza Library. Conversations: Tune into “Nuestra América: Stories of 30 Inspiring Latinas/Latinos Who Have Shaped the United States,” an online event on Oct. 2 with Smithsonian curators who bring to life the legacies of Latino leaders across history.

Books, Films & More

Curated book, eBook and eAudiobook lists celebrating Hispanic and Latino voices for all ages.

A Kanopy film collection revealing stories of Hispanic heritage and culture.

Resources like Acceda Noticias (Access News) offer current and archived articles from more than 100 full-text Spanish-language news sources.

For Kids & Families

Lightbox interactive eBooks (search “Spanish” for over 150 titles)

Bilingual Storytime / Hora de Cuentos, where children experience stories and songs in both Spanish and English.

Learning & Growth

Citizenship and Civics resources designed for learners preparing for naturalization.

English Language Learners classes: supportive, no-pressure classes for beginner, intermediate and advanced students.

Self-paced language learning through Mango Languages and Rosetta Stone.

And of course, the Library’s resources extend beyond just one month. At all 14 branches — and online at jocolibrary.org, with resources also available in Spanish at jocolibrary.org/español — you’ll find stories, programs and tools that support our diverse community every day of the year.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom